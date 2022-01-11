Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.