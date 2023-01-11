 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

