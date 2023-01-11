Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.