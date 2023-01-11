Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents sh…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Some mixed winter precipit…