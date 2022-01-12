Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
