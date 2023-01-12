The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
