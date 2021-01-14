 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

