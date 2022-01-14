Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.