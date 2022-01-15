 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

