Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
