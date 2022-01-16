It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
