Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.99. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

