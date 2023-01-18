Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday.
Widespread rain and falling temperatures with the first cold front this morning, scattered rain and snow with the second cold front this evening. Get all the details on Thursday and Friday here.
The last of the snow will come to an end this afternoon and we'll see a warming trend for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Not much rain Wednesday, but that's going to change Thursday as a cold front works over central Illinois. Find out when storms are most likely, what will happen to temperatures, and if we'll see snow here.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees to…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The foreca…