Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.