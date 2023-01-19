Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.