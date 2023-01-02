Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
