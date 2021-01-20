Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.