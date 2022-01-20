Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 9 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.