Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.