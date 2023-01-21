Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.