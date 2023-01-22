Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.