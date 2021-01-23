Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
