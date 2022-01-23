Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. M…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …