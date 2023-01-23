Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
