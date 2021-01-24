It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Models are show…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Saturday, with temperatures in…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…