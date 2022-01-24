 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News