Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
