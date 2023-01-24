Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
