Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South.