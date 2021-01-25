It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
