It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 2 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
