It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
