Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.