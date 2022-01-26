It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatur…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 9 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barel…