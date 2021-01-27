Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.64. 15 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.