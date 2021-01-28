Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.77. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.