 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.77. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News