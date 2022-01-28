Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.