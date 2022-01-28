It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 2 degrees is today's low. It…