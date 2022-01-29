Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.