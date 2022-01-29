It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…