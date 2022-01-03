It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
