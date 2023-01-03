 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

