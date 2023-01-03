Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon tempera…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degre…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is …
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Ma…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Models are s…
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.