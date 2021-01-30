Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.