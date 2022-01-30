It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
