Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
