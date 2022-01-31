 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

