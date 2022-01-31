Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.