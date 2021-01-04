Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
