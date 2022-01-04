 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

