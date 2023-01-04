Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.