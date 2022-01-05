It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks to rea…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…