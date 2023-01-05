It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
