Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

