It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
