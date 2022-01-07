 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

