It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one in…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Keep an ey…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. I…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Mond…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. I…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…