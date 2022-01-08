Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
