Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

