It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.49. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. I…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Mond…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. I…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one in…