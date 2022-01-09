 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

