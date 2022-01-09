It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 deg…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 14-degree low is for…
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.